Four men have been arrested in connection with a "violent incident" which police say saw several people assaulted and one person needing hospital treatment.

It happened in the Buckland area of Newton Abbot at around 6.15pm on Sunday 14 March.

Police said they are investigating a number of reports of assault, in which multiple people were injured and one person needed to go to hospital.

An 18-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Officers have also arrested a 25-year-old man from Dawlish on suspicion of common assault and a 27-year-old man from Newton Abbot on suspicion of wounding, GBH with intent, GBH and resisting arrest.

DC Emma Dobson from Newton Abbot Police Station said: “A few people involved in the incident received injuries with one requiring hospital treatment.

"Police were flagged down by two female cyclists, who alerted them to the incident. As such, we are especially interested in speaking to them. There was also another male present, who police urgently need to trace. These three individuals are witnesses, there is no suggestion they are involved in the incident.

“This happened close to a residential area so there may be potential witnesses to the incident that are able to assist the investigation. Please get in contact with us to help make the community safer – you can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

All four men have been released under investigation.

If you witnessed the attack or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, you are asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/019920/21.

