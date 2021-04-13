play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Katie Rowlett's report

A woman who was bitten by a police dog at an illegal rave in Yate has described how she was left with "a hole bigger than a fist in her leg" and now has a "lifetime of worries".

Jess Andrew, 29, was one of nearly 700 people who attended the event in a disused warehouse on the Beeches Industrial Estate on Halloween last year.

As police shut the event down, Jess was bitten by a police dog and suffered a fractured bone. She also required skin and muscle grafts as well as reconstructive surgery and says she remains in "constant pain".

The unlicensed music event was illegal under Covid-19 restrictions and happened on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second UK lockdown would begin the following week.

Jess told ITV News West Country she "fully understands" she should not have gone to the event but believes she has paid her price.

Jess Andrew has been left with "life changing" injuries Credit: Wil Crisp / Karla Hunter

She said: "It was just a last minute one-off. I didn't really put that much thought into it to be be fair.

"It was just like 'oh right, it's happening' and the next thing we were there.

"Dancing is my release in life and I had been going through a lot of trauma and I fully understand and I put my hands up. I shouldn't have gone to that party and I understand how people feel about it."

The illegal rave was shut down by the Avon and Somerset Police on November 1. Some of the officers were injured when crowds became hostile, throwing bottles and lighting spray cans.

Officers had to call for back up from neighbouring forces and the operation cost £64,000.

At the time Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said the party-goers actions "were wholly irresponsible."

Jess claims she was "just having one last dance before the party ended" and that she heard no warning from the police before the dog attacked.

Describing the moment the dog bit her, she said: "As soon as it sees me, it jumps on me, I have no time to react and the weight of the dog takes me to the floor.

"The dog is dragging me back and pulling out chunks of my leg. Obviously I'm screaming and stuff, it is so painful. At this point the dog lets go and it reattaches onto my ankle."

Jess Andrew had to have reconstructive surgery to her leg Credit: Jess Andrew

She added: "The dog went through muscle and bone and a had a hole bigger than my fist going right down to my bone."

Jess was hospitalised with serious injuries to her leg and foot, including a fractured bone. She required skin and muscle grafts, along with reconstructive surgery.

The photographs from after she was savaged are too graphic to publish.

Jess told ITV News West Country it was "disgusting" for police to take a dog to a party or any kind of event.

She said: "My leg is a completely different shape. I have had so much surgery. I'm still in constant pain and that was five months ago."

Jess Andrew's leg was attacked in two places. Credit: Jess Andrew

Avon and Somerset Police said it is unable to comment on the incident, due to an ongoing internal investigation.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident and in a statement the IOPC said: "After careful consideration, we decided the matter was suitable for local investigation by the force.

"The IOPC will be provided with a copy of the force's final report so will retain some oversight of this matter."

A public complaint was subsequently received which was also shared with the IOPC, which again decided it should investigated locally by Avon and Somerset Police.

A force spokesperson said: “That investigation is progressing well and has included reviewing body-worn footage. Our final report will be provided to the complainant with the right to seek a review to the IOPC."

So far 10 people have been charged in connection with the rave, six of those have already been sentenced in court.

Fifteen coronavirus Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued including two £10,000 fine for the rave organisers.