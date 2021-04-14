CCTV has been released of the moment a former care worker’s car was set on fire in Gloucester in the hope of finding the offenders.

The owner, Tracy Orrey, is awaiting surgery for two brain aneurysms. She had been looking forward to being able to drive again.

Tracy's partner Jason Smith had saved more than £30,000 to buy her the Audi car 18 months ago.He said: “Bank Holiday Monday, two youths poured petrol on the car, set alight to it and burnt it to the ground.

“This car was Tracy’s pride and joy. We worked all our lives for it and I bought it for her and, obviously, with her brain aneurysms, she couldn’t drive it and she was looking forward to getting behind the wheel.

“We’ve had Covid going on the past year, she’s lost her job and this was all she had to look forward to.”

play-icon Created with Sketch.

CCTV footage of the incident on Bank Holiday Monday, 5 April

The blue Audi Q3 Quattro went up in flames outside Tuffley Library in Ivory Close at about 9.30pm on Monday 5 April.

Gloucestershire Police said: "CCTV enquiries show that offenders set a blue Audi Q3 on fire at around 9.30pm after pouring an accelerant over the parked car and lighting it. They then ran off through Golden Close towards Holmleigh Road before being lost from sight.

"The offenders are believed to be two youths who were wearing dark clothing."

The car was just engulfed in flames, all on the front. It was heartbreaking. You work all your life for something like that. Jason Smith

Jason Smith says the situation is making his partner's health worse. Tracy was already suffering from anxiety and depression following the aneurysms.

She used to be a care worker at a home for the elderly in Stroud but quit her job during the pandemic in 2020.

Jason does not understand why the car was attacked. He said: “I think we’ve been targeted. We don’t know why. There’s no rhyme or reason for it and we haven’t upset anybody.

"We are just normal people who try and do the best for everybody. I just don’t understand why.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch quoting incident 423 of 5 April.