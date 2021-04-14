Dyson is aiming to recruit 200 new roles in Wiltshire as part of a £2.75billion global investment plan.

The technology firm revealed on Wednesday 14 April it is searching for the "UK's brightest minds in science, health and engineering".

The new roles are part of the company's plan to "deepen research into advanced robotics and AI with investment into new specialisms".

The new research-focused roles will be based on Dyson’s UK Innovation Campus, which is spread across two campus locations in Wiltshire, at Malmesbury and Hullavington. The Innovation Campus is one of the largest Research and Development hubs in Britain.

James Dyson, founder and chief engineer, said: "We are growing our research team at our UK Innovation Campus in Wiltshire to achieve radical leaps in the performance of our machines – underpinned by technologies such as solid-state batteries and robotics.

"The recruits will join a very broad team, from our Dyson Undergraduates at the Dyson Institute, to world-experts in their fields."

"Our UK Innovation Campus is a base for 4,000 people of 59 nationalities who work together to make better products for homes around the world," Mr Dyson added.

"Dyson is a very global business where Research and Development teams increasingly span Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, UK and US. We sell in 83 markets globally and our supply chain, manufacturing and headquarters are in South East Asia."

