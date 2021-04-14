Newquay has been named the hottest property seller's market by online property portal, Rightmove.

The surfing hotspot on the north coast of Cornwall reached top spot just ahead of Newton-Le-Willows in Merseyside and Plymstock in Devon.

Rightmove said the lure of sun, sea and sand on the doorstep has sent property sales in Newquay into a frenzy, with eight out of 10 homes put up for sale this year already sold, subject to contract.

Local estate agents report the busy market in Newquay is made up of a mix of locals moving, people buying holiday homes and those who have decided to relocate permanently.

The average asking price for a home in Newquay is £351,398, but it costs considerably more for the most in-demand properties by the sea and for those with coveted water views.

High demand has pushed prices to record highs in some areas. Credit: ITV News

Bradley Start, of Start & Co Estate Agents in Newquay, said: “The stock shortage is the worst I’ve seen in 30 years and there’s just seemingly endless demand.

"We’re getting requests for viewings within minutes of a property going on Rightmove and many properties are going to best and final offers due to the competition, something that usually we would only see a few times a year.”

Demand for coastal locations across Britain is at an all-time high, and not just from the summer staycation crowds.

Rightmove said it has seen a record number of home-hunters visit the site this month as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

Property expert Tim Bannister said: “Areas around the North and South West are the stand-out seller’s markets right now, and places in Cornwall and Devon are continuing the trend of a desire to move to the seaside and countryside.

"In a traditional year there would be a couple of record days for visits or enquiries being sent by home-hunters, but the pace of the current market caused by a combination of restrictions easing, a desire for more space and people considering different locations, has led to records tumbling week after week."

