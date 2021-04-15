'Concerning' number of speeding drivers on M4 and A303

Wiltshire Police says it has seen a rise in the number of younger drivers speeding or coming to harm on the county's roads.

The force says that eight young drivers were stropped for driving in excess of 100mph in one weekend alone on the M4 and A303.

It has also seen a much higher number of young drivers being killed or seriously injured in recent months.

Sgt Will Ayres of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a very concerning development. Over one weekend alone, eight young drivers were stopped for driving in excess 100mph on the M4 and A303.

“And recently we were called to a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Yarnbrook involving young drivers and passengers in which the initial impact with a tree was so high that the engine left the car before rebounding back into the carriageway and striking another vehicle.

The engine left the car and rebounded back into the carriageway, striking another vehicle. Credit: Wiltshire Police

“One driver suffered a number of serious injuries while the younger passengers suffered minor injuries.

"Six other drivers were arrested for drink and drug driving offences.

“In the past week an 18-year-old man, who only passed his driving test in October, was stopped driving 57mph in a 30mph limit in St Ediths Marsh Bromham by the Specials Road Safety Unit. The driver was with three young passengers on board, and he said he was distracted by loud music and didn’t realise he was nearly double the speed limit.

“I would like to remind all drivers on the roads of Wiltshire, especially younger drivers, to be aware there may be a skill fade from not driving as routinely as they once did due to the lockdown. I would also urge everyone to check that their vehicles are roadworthy.”

