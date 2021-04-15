Cornish Pirates staff part of 'million metre’ charity fundraiser

Two members of Cornish Pirates’ staff are part of a group aiming to run ‘a million metres’ this month to raise money for charity.

Team Manager Matt Evans and Assistant Coach Matt Jess join four other people in taking on the challenge.

To complete the total, each person is having to run seven kilometres every day for 30 days.

This will result in each of them completing a distance of 210,000 metres - which is the equivalent of running from Truro to Bristol or running nearly five marathons each in one month.

Truro City FC player and Assistant Manager Stewart Yetton is also taking part.

The participants are doing it to raise money to deliver free sporting services to the people of Cornwall.

One of these services is Sport 4 More which has done work in the form of P.E. lessons in schools, the Who Dares Works programme led by Active Plus, and via Social Prescribing, where GP’s can offer a place on a Sport 4 More course in place of or alongside a traditional prescription.

