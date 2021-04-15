Around 5,000 officers will be drafted in by Devon and Cornwall Police to help the force conduct the biggest security operation in its history for this year's G7 summit.

The event in June will see world leaders gather in Carbis Bay near St Ives.

Devon and Cornwall Police have set up a website to inform members of the public, the media and local businesses about their plans to keep people safe for its duration.

It has been revealed some 5,000 officers will boost the county's existing local police teams.

"This support is given under mutual aid arrangements. Our aim is to ensure a safe and positive experience for visiting officers as well as our own," said a spokesperson.

Mutual aid is when police forces ask other forces for additional officers to help support them in response to a major event.

Residents in Carbis Bay and St Ives have also been warned to expect changes to trains and the road network for the duration of the event, which starts on 11 June.

The service on the St Ives branch line will be particularly disrupted and the police is working to make alternative arrangements for public transport users.

Local business owners are still waiting to find out if they will be affected during the event.

"We are working closely with the Government and Cornwall Council/local councils to minimise any disruption to business operations caused by the Summit," said the force.

"Falmouth and St Ives town centres will largely remain open during the Summit. The areas around Tregenna Castle in St Ives and the Maritime Museum in Falmouth will however be restricted."

Police have also confirmed "a small number of local amenities" will be closed for the summit and it "is likely" Carbis Bay beach will see some restrictions put in place.

Will I be able to do water sports?

Police are reassuring locals they don't want to cause any disruption for commercial fishing fleet or pleasure vessels, but said there will be some navigational restrictions in place.

An application has been made to restrict access around Carbis Bay for nine days in June, but access will be allowed from both Hayle and St Ives harbours to open sea, and the harbours will remain open to traffic.

Will attractions be closed?

The three venues hosting the summit - Carbis Bay Hotel, Tregenna Castle and Falmouth Maritime Museum - will be closed to members of the public.

Will access be restricted to certain areas?

For security reasons, fencing will be put up before the event, particularly around the main venues. This includes Cornwall Airport Newquay, which will get a £7.8million upgrade ahead of the summit.

The South West Coastal Path which runs through the Carbis Bay Hotel grounds will also face some closures.

Access to Carbis Bay beach will also be restricted while the summit takes place.

Do police expect to see a rise in crime?

Police say they expect protests to take place, but currently have no intelligence to suggest there will be a rise in crime.

However, the force confirmed there are plans in place "to manage the potential for large-scale arrests" and sufficient custody provision is a "key part" of preparation for the summit.

