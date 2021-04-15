play-icon Created with Sketch.

Some of the most recognisable faces on our High Streets are back at work this week as Big Issue sellers return to their posts following the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Many have worked the same patch for decades and say it is the lack of social contact that has been one of the most difficult aspects of the lockdown.

In Weston-super-Mare, Robin Price has been selling magazines for nine years but his livelihood came to an abrupt stop during the Covid restrictions.

After a difficult start in life, Robin ran away from his care home aged 13. After moving to London, he found himself homeless with an addiction to drink and drugs.

A decade ago, the Big Issue helped Robin to turn his life around and today he says things are starting to look up again.

If it wasn't for The Big Issue, I genuinely would be dead by now. Robin Price, Big Issue vendor

"I've stopped crying in the mornings because there is a light at the end of the tunnel but I did go through a bit of depression and anxiety. I sat at home and didn't see anybody for a while."

Nick Cuthbert has been selling The Big Issue in Truro for 15 years. Credit: ITV West Country

Big Issue seller Nick Cuthbert has become a familiar face in Truro after selling the magazines on Lemon Quay for 15 years. He has found not being able to sell in person during the pandemic tough.

''Normally we speak to a good 100 or so people a day at least. So part of that was quite bad with the communication - not seeing people everyday, you know. One day of the week I just felt like not getting out of bed.''

In Wadebridge, vendor Richard Cotterill says business is slower than usual but he is just glad to be back.

Richard Cotterill sells the magazine in Wadebridge and Launceston. Credit: ITV West Country

''I'm earning some money, which is good for your dignity and self esteem, but after week after month after month it was a real struggle to find purpose in the day and the nurturing effect that you have from seeing people every single day.''

During lockdown, Big Issue vendors were classed as non-essential retail. For the first time, the magazine went online and subscription only. The magazine gave sellers a £40 fortnightly payment to help them through.

Chris Falchi-Stead, Director of Sales and Ops for The Big Issue says they’ve been working hard to maintain a supportive relationship with their sellers while they’ve been unable to sell.

''Vendors have suffered financially during the lockdown but it's the mental health aspect and the loneliness aspect that have really been a struggle to work with our vendors on and the fact that they are back and they have been talking to us for months and months about wanting to return.

"The conversations I've been having with vendors this week have been so inspiring. They are so happy to be back their customers are really supporting them as well'

The Big Issue is helping sellers get set up with card readers to make customer transactions contactless and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

