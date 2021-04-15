Missing 32-year-old woman from Gloucestershire - police appeal

Police are extremely concerned about a woman from Gloucestershire who hasn't been seen since yesterday evening.

Kimberley Medcroft, 32, left a house in Dursley some time overnight.

Nobody has heard from her since around 10.30pm (Wednesday 14 April).

She is described by officers as being around 5ft 2 to 3ins tall, medium build, with blonde shoulder-length hair and with a nose piercing.

Kimberley likes to walk in the local area and also has links to Gloucester, police said.

The force has deployed officers to look for the 32-year-old, who are being supported by the National Police Air Service.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 26 of 15 April.

