Covid infection rates in North Devon have hit the milestone figure of zero - meaning no cases in a seven day period.

Between 3 April and 9 April, almost 10,000 coronavirus tests were taken by people from across the area - but all came back negative. This includes both lateral flow and PCR tests.

This means North Devon is the first district in England to record an infection rate of zero since the second wave began.

During the same period, Torridge recorded two cases, West Devon recorded three, South Hams recorded six, while East Devon recorded eight. Infection rates in Exeter and Teignbridge remain below 10 cases per 100,000, with Mid Devon recording the highest infection rate of the districts at 18.2 cases per 100,000.

However, in the last few days, there have been three positive cases in North Devon. People tested positive on the 10, 11 and 12 of April.

Devon as a whole has the second lowest infection rate in England, recording 7.2 cases per 100,000, with only East Sussex having a lower rate.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporting Service

