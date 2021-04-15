A police dog has been killed while in pursuit of burglars in Yate.

PD Jet, a six-year-old German Sheperd, was tracking the suspects following a report of a burglary at a commercial premises in the town.

He ran onto an obscured section of railway line and was hit by a train.

The burglary suspects remain outstanding and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.

Tactical Support Teams Chief Inspector Jason Shears said: “We are incredibly sad at the loss of PD Jet.

“Jet was a determined and focussed police dog who loved working in the many important roles our dogs perform in, all of which help to keep our communities safe.

“Jet and his handler had a very special bond which was cemented by the months of hard work and training carried out. Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police”.

Read more: