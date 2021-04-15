play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Ellie Barker's report

Independent small businesses across the South West say their recovery from the pandemic is being hit by the impact of Brexit tariffs.

Some are facing delays in products arriving and unexpected bills of thousands of pounds due to a duty being charged twice on some goods. Business West says it has never seen owners so concerned.

Homeware store Always Sunday in Bath told ITV News West Country it is struggling to navigate its way through new Brexit rules.

One of the main problems is an anti-dumping duty on some goods from places like the Far East. It was brought in by Europe to stop the market over-flooding with cheap products and can be around 40%.

But since Brexit, the UK is also charging a duty, meaning double the charges and extra bills of thousands of pounds.

Bella Reynolds is the head of retail at the company. She said: "At the moment it's just not clear and any small suppliers or shopkeepers like us will really struggle because we're the ones that will be fitted with a massive bill at the end if we do it wrong."

Always Sunday is struggling with additional Brexit costs. Credit: ITV News

The fear is as the costs are passed on to the customers, they will simply buy the products directly online from Europe instead of in store.

"They'll come in and they'll look at a rug and they'll see it's from a lovely designer who's maybe in Italy," says Bella.

"They can then go away or even in here they can use our guest wifi."

Trinske Driscoll-Antonides from Broad Hinton in Wiltshire has been importing goods from the Netherlands for the past 10 years. She says her customers are unable to get enough products here in the UK to make their brands stand out.

She said: "The small businesses are finding it a lot more difficult to deal with the increased costs, to deal with all the additional paperwork.

"I've already had a couple of clients say I don't think I'm going to be ordering anymore because it's too much of a headache."

Matt Griffith from Business West said: "I've been working with businesses for 10 years and this is the most stressed and uncertain period we've seen. I would say hang in there."

Read more: