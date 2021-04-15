Teen charged with murder after man died at property in Weston-super-Mare
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare.
Lukasz Wladyka, aged 38, died at a property in Brompton Road on Tuesday 13 April.
Avon and Somerset Police has now charged 18-year-old Sebastian Wladyka, of Brompton Road, with murder.
Police say a post-mortem examination found the cause of death was "multiple stab wounds".
A police cordon remains at the property as investigations continue and neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area.
