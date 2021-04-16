play-icon Created with Sketch.

Great Western Railway has announced "major changes" to rail services in Cornwall for the duration of the G7 summit in June.

The train operator has announced that the St Ives branch line, which passes the Carbis Bay Hotel, will be closed for the duration of the event.

A replacement service will be in operation from Monday, 7 June until Monday 14 June, with train services resuming on Tuesday 15 June.

Timetable changes to the train operator's service are expected to take place next month.

The St Ives branch line will be closed from June 7 to 14. Credit: GWR

Replacement bus routes will also have to take account of any road closures.

Speaking at a Facebook Live Q&A event, GWR’s Paul Gentleman said: “There will be major changes on the St Ives branch line. For the period of the summit, some days before and at least one day after it we will not be able to run any trains.”

Mr Gentleman said there would also be major changes on the service from Truro to Falmouth, which will host the world’s media at the National Maritime Museum.

He added: “We will be strengthening services on the Falmouth branch line by putting on a rail replacement service to support and supplement the existing train service.”

Speaking at the same event Cornwall Council's chief executive Kate Kennally said disruption would be inevitable for people living in St Ives, Falmouth and around Newquay Airport.

But she also added that essential services will still take place as usual where they can, including bin collections and visits from care workers.

Ms Kennally added: “There are real and tangible benefits for Cornwall hosting the G7, from investment in our infrastructure to an economic boost for those businesses involved in the summit and increases from visitors and inward investment which we hope we can attract.”

Her comments follow the police commander for the county revealing that 5,500 officers will be on duty in the run-up and during the event.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson planS to welcome leaders from around the world to Cornwall in person for the summit. Credit: PA

The police commander for the county Ch Supt Jim Pearce also said that everything is being done to ensure that St Ives and Falmouth town centres will remain open during the summit, although the host venues (Carbis Bay Hotel, Tregenna Castle hotel in St Ives and National Maritime Museum in Falmouth) will remain closed to the public.

He added: “The closer people live to the venues the more likely there will be disruption due to security. We’re keen to keep the roads open for as long as possible and no roads will be closed for more than four days."

He also revealed that the road closures that will be in place during the event will be revealed early next month.

