Two further deaths have been confirmed in connection with a Covid-19 outbreak at a Devon care home, police said.

A total of 11 deaths have been reported at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford since February 25 which are all believed to be related to the outbreak.

Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating and said specialist officers were supporting the families of the residents.

A spokeswoman said: "No other arrests are currently planned by police in relation to the ongoing enquiry.

"The investigation is currently being led by Devon & Cornwall Police in partnership with a multi-agency safeguarding response in order to maintain safeguarding of those residents in the home."

A 57-year-old woman from Sidmouth and a 30-year-old man from Exeter were previously arrested on suspicion of willful neglect under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

The force said the pair remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police previously said a 'significant number' of residents and staff at the home had tested positive for Covid-19.

As part of the investigation, officers spoke to staff and conducted a search of the home.

