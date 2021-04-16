Pod of dolphins surprise Dorset RNLI volunteers

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Credit: Poole RNLI

Volunteers from the Poole RNLI in Dorset were visited by some special visitors while out on a call in Poole Bay.

They say the pod of Dolphins seemed drawn to the orange of the lifeboat before disappearing a few minutes later.

Poole RNLI volunteer Alex Evans said: "We were just returning from our 25th call out this year so it’s already been a busy start for us.

"It was a welcome, but unusual sight for us to see and they seem to be as intrigued with the lifeboat as we were with them."

