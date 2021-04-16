Woman arrested after white paint poured over headstone

A woman has been arrested after damage was caused to a headstone in Bristol.

The incident happened at Westerleigh Crematorium in November last year.

Police say the headstone of 22-year-old Liam Scarman was damaged when white paint was poured over it and unpleasant notes were left nearby for his family to find.

On Friday 16 April, police arrested a woman in her 20s in connection with the incident.

She was arrested on suspicion of harassment, malicious communications, and criminal damage and remains in police custody.

