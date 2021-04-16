Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Bristol city centre.

Avon and Somerset Police have identified the man as Yunus Agaoglu - pictured above - and want to track him down.

They believe he used to work in cafes and takeaways in South Bristol.

The force says a man followed a woman as she walked along Clare Street before grabbing her on the waist and touching her inappropriately.

The incident took place just before 12.50pm on Saturday 12 December and the offender is described as a white male who is approximately 5ft 7in tall.

He was wearing a white T-shirt featuring an image of a map of the world, Nike joggers, and white trainers.

A previous CCTV appeal identified the man's name as Yunus Agaoglu but police believe the name may be an alias and he may have left Bristol.

Police have urged members to come forward if they have any information about the man, and to call 101 quoting reference 5220278868.

Read more: