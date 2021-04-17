12 year old girl missing from South Gloucestershire

A 12 year old girl has been missing from Kingswood in South Gloucestershire for more than 24 hours.

Connie was last seen at 2pm on Friday April 16. Police say her disappearance is out of character and they're concerned for her welfare.

She's described as white, around 5 foot tall, of slim build with long dark blonde hair.

She was wearing a camouflage coat, black leggings and black trainers when she was last seen.

Police ask anyone who sees Connie to call 999 and tell the call handler you're calling in relation to log 748 of the April 16.

Anyone with any other information about where she may be should call 101.

