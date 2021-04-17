Man found dead in Plymouth - two people arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with the unexplained death of a man in his 40s who was found dead at a property in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 70s is being held on suspicion of murder and a woman in her 40s on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police were called to Moorland Road in Plympton at around 6.10am on Saturday 17 April, following a report of concern for a man.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and a man in his 40s was declared deceased at the scene.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained."

A police cordon is in place while police continue their investigation.

Both suspects are from Plymouth and remain in police custody.

