Man's body found in Bristol Harbour

A man's body has been found in Bristol Harbour.

Police divers recovered the body near Merchants Quay on Friday night (16 April).

A force spokesperson said: "While the formal identification process has not yet been carried out, we have updated the family of missing 27-year-old Bristol man Connor Upton.

"They will be supported by specialist officers at this very difficult time."

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

