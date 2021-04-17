Man's body found in Bristol Harbour
A man's body has been found in Bristol Harbour.
Police divers recovered the body near Merchants Quay on Friday night (16 April).
A force spokesperson said: "While the formal identification process has not yet been carried out, we have updated the family of missing 27-year-old Bristol man Connor Upton.
"They will be supported by specialist officers at this very difficult time."
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
