Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager stabbed in Dursley

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old was stabbed at a sports club in Gloucestershire.

It happened at Cam Sports Club in Dursley on Friday afternoon (16 April).

Police were called to reports that a teenager had been stabbed, and arrived to find the victim with stomach wounds.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital but later died.

Police have now charged a 15-year-old boy with murder and he will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 April.

A 20-year-old man and second 15-year-old boy, who were also arrested, have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The investigation is continuing with a number of searches taking place and anyone who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting incident 252 of 16 April or submit information.

