Parents of Dursley stab victim, 17, release heartfelt tribute

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in Gloucestershire said they want their son to be remembered for "the love he brought to life."

Joshua Hall, 17, died in Southmead Hospital after a stabbing at Cam Sports Club in Dursley on Friday 16 April.

In a statement his family said: "On Friday 16th at 1:25pm our life changed forever. Our beautiful, charming, caring and kind soul Joshua Hall was hurt beyond recovery. "We want Josh to be remembered...for the love he brought to life. “The essence of Josh is impossible to capture because of how special he was. He helped people in their darkest hours and their lives are better because of his presence. He always had a smile for everyone and was cheeky and compassionate. “He leaves behind his mum Kirsty, his dad Michael and his little Brother Elijah. “Everyone who knows Joshua will feel his loss, however it’s of the utmost to his family that he is remembered with nothing but love. Josh’s family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has left flowers, cards, kind words and beautiful memories of our son. “Please continue to think of Josh and remember his smile.”

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday (19 April). A 20-year-old man and second 15-year-old boy, who were also arrested, have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Read more: