Somerset - man in critical condition after Land Rover ends up on its side

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his car landed on its side in an incident in Somerset.

It happened on Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip, at around 12.15am on Sunday morning (18 April).

Avon and Somerset Police said: "A black Land Rover was found on its side on Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip at around 12.15am today (18 April). "The driver of the vehicle, a man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition. "The vehicle’s passenger, a woman, sustained minor injuries."

Police are asking any witnesses or people who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

