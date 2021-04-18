A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on his motorbike in Weston-super-Mare.

It happened on Friday 16 April just before 2.30pm when his black Aprilia motorcycle crashed with a silver Nissan Micra on Queen's Way.

The rider, in his 50s, remains in a critical condition in Southmead Hospital.

The occupants of the Nissan Micra, two women in their 50s and 80s respectively, were taken to Weston General Hospital with minor injuries.

Police want to talk to anyone who might have any dash cam footage of the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments before the crash.

If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221081607.

