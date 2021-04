A 38-year-old woman is missing from her home in central Bristol.

Police say Fabiana hasn't been seen since around 9pm on Saturday (17 April).

She is about 5ft 3ins tall with black wavy hair. She is wearing light pink trousers and a red blouse, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Police have released this image of Fabiana, without sunglasses on. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

A spokesperson said: "If you see Fabiana please call 999 and tell the call handler you're phoning in relation to log 1141 of 17 April."

