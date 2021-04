A woman's body has been found off Pennywell Road in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police believe the woman is Fabiana, who went missing on Saturday 17 April, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

The body was found shortly before 6pm on Sunday night, and the 38-year-old's family have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the force is carrying out enquiries for the coroner.

