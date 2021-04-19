The newest gorilla at Bristol Zoo Gardens has been named Juni.

Juni’s name was announced following a poll of zoo staff and volunteers who opted for the name which combined those of his parents – Jock and Touni.

Lynsey Bugg, the curator of mammals, said: "This is a lovely way of recognising both his parents and their part in helping to safeguard the future of western lowland gorillas.

"Every animal birth is important to us but gorillas are a firm favourite with many of our visitors and are an integral part of Bristol Zoo."

Touni gave birth to the four-month old in the early hours of December 22 with father Jock and the rest of the family nearby.

It is possible that Juni will be the last gorilla to be born at Bristol Zoo Gardens before it closes in late 2022 ready for the move to Wild Place Project in 2024.

Juni isn't the only new arrival as a baby sloth was born at the zoo for the first time in almost a decade.

The gorilla will soon be learning to walk and crawl. Credit: PA

Lynsey added: "Juni is doing very well. He’s alert and seems eager to progress. He’s often seen feeding so he’s had a great start to life.

"He’s just started trying to master walking. He’s wobbly but can stand and is just starting to try and take the odd step and gradually begin to walk. He is also beginning to try solid food."

Lynsey said he would then start learning how to climb, which is one of the gorillas’ favourite things to do.

Young Juni is one of a troop of eight gorillas here at Bristol Zoo. All are part of an international breeding programme to help safeguard the future of western lowland gorillas, which are a classed as a 'critically endangered' species.

Juni is Touni’s second baby as she gave birth to Ayana who is four years old and still lives at the zoo.

Touni came to Bristol from La Vallee des Singes zoo in France in September 2015 to be a breeding partner to Jock who arrived at the zoo 12 years earlier.

Read more: