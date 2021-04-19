The number of patients in hospital in Cornwall who have tested positive for Covid-19 is at it's lowest level for more than six months.

There were just two patients across the county in hospital after a Covid positive test, as of Tuesday morning (13 April), the lowest number since 3 October.

Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust units had two patients, which is the lowest level for the trust since 22 October, while the Cornish Partnership Trust had no patients in its community hospitals following a positive test, for the first time since 3 November.

In the past month, there have only been two hospital deaths in Cornwall, both at RCH.

It comes as there has been an increase in the number of patients in hospital in Devon, up to 15 as of Tuesday, compared to 14 for the previous week.

But North Devon District Hospital also remains unchanged with zero patients - a run of ten straight days. Torbay Hospital saw one patient admitted on Monday, 13 April, breaking a run of 13 successive days with no Covid-19 patients.

There are just two patients on ventilators across the counties, both at RCH.

But people in the region are being warned to "be sensible" and follow the rules, despite the falling number of cases and hospitalisations.

The figures show the amount of patients in hospital following a positive Covid-19 test who are currently occupying a bed.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporting Service

