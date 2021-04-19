A 15-year-old boy charged with murdering a teenager outside a sports club has appeared in court.

The boy, who can not be named for legal reasons, made a two-minute appearance before Cheltenham Youth Court on the morning of Monday 19 April.

He is accused of murdering 17-year-old Joshua Hall on April 16 at Cam Sports Club in Dursley, Gloucestershire. He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

Joshua died in hospital hours after being stabbed in the stomach. His family have described him as a "cheeky" and "caring" boy and said he "always had a smile for everyone".

The prosecutor, May Li, asked for the boy to be remanded in custody.

He was represented by Ian Kelcey.

The boy, who was not asked for and did not enter a plea, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and age.

District Judge Nicholas Wattam remanded him in custody, pending his next appearance - at Gloucester Crown Court at 10am on Wednesday 21 April.

Read more: