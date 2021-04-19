play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch moment pub landlord confronts Sir Keir Starmer

A Bath landlord shouted "get out of my pub" as he ordered Sir Keir Starmer to leave the premises during a visit to the city.

Pub landlord Rod Humphris accused the Labour leader of failing to hold the Government to account over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as Sir Keir visited independent traders in Bath on Monday 19 April.

He said he felt Sir Keir had "failed him" as a long-term Labour Party voter as he showed him a graph. Sir Keir took the piece of paper from the landlord and folded it up.

Things turned sour as Sir Keir and his team tried to enter The Raven, in Queen Street, as part of a pre-arranged visit to film inside.

Mr Humphris shouted: "I am the landlord. That man is not allowed in my pub."

As security teams held him back, he could then be heard shouting "get out of my pub, go on, get out of my pub" before Sir Keir left the premises.

Sir Keir Starmer leaving the pub in Bath.

The Labour leader was in Bath to support West of England metro mayoral candidate Dan Norris.He visited independent high street businesses to hear the challenges they have faced during the pandemic and how rebuilding will be achieved as restrictions are lifted.

The four people standing in the West of England Mayoral election are Dan Norris (Labour), Jerome Thomas (Green Party), Samuel Patrick Sutherland Williams (Conservative) and Stephen Roy Williams (Liberal Democrats).