Girl, 13, dies while on holiday with family in Devon

A 13-year-old girl has been found dead following an incident near Devon Cliffs Holiday Park.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an incident near the holiday park in Exmouth on Friday 16 April.

Police say the 13-year-old's body was found at Sandy Bay and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: "Devon and Cornwall Police attended a location in Exmouth after reports that a person was in difficulty.

"The body of a 13-year-old girl, who was on holiday with her family from out of the force area, was discovered.

"Her next-of-kin have been informed.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."