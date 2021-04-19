An amateur rider has died in hospital following a fall in Taunton earlier this month.

Lorna Brooke, 37, died in hospital on Sunday 18 April, the Injured Jockeys Fund has announced.

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase on Thursday 8 April.

Racing was delayed by more than hour as she was treated on track, before being transferred into an air ambulance.

On Friday 16 April, the Injured Jockeys Fund said she was in a "critical but stable" condition in intensive care at Southmead Hospital, having been placed in an induced coma due to "various complications".

However, a further statement released on Monday 19 April confirmed she had died.

The statement says: “It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday. Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.

“They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna’s life once Covid restrictions allow.”