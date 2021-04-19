'Keep candles for cakes' - warning after Bristol house fire

A property in Bristol sustained significant damage to its interior from a fire caused by an unattended candle.

Two firefighters from Bedminster Fire Station responded to a house fire in south Bristol on Saturday 17 April.

They arrived at the house wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the fire which broke out in the bedroom of the property.

No injuries were reported but there was extensive smoke damage which blackened a radiator and severely burnt the wallpaper and door frames.

Avon Fire and Rescue service has identified an unattended candle as the probable cause for the fire.

The damage can be seen on a photo posted on Twitter by Bedminster Fire Station.

In the Tweet, it reads: "#GreenWatch responded to a house fire in South Bristol this afternoon.

"2 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with the bedroom fire.

"No injuries but extensive smoke damage to the property.

"Unattended candle was the probable cause. #keepcandlesforcakes."

