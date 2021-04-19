Police in Exeter have shared pictures of a beauty spot they were forced to clear up after a "large gathering" of youths left piles of glass and litter.

Among things left behind by the group were a bicycle helmet, a blade, a rucksack, bin bags, smashed glass and empty beer bottles.

Four members of the local policing team went in to clear up the mess in Leafland Wood, near Exeter Quayside, after it was left on Saturday [April 17] evening.

In a bid to find out who is behind the littering, Exeter Police shared a photo of the leftover belongings to their Facebook page encouraging parents to get in touch if they recognise anything that may belong to their child.

A post on Exeter Police Facebook page said: "Four of the NHT today have returned to Leaflands Wood to find the volume of waste and smashed glass was left behind for the community to clean up.

"The decision clean it up and be accused of wasting tax payers money or leave it behind and be accused of putting peoples children at risk playing around glass.....win win

"People should be able to gather and have a good time of any age, we only ask that LITTER is taken home! This is dangerous and a waste of public money which ever way you look at it?"

