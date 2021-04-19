Porsche crashes through railings and into apartments in Bath

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch emergency services inspect the car

A Porsche has crashed through railings and into flats in Bath.

The car crashed through a kitchen window of one of several highly sought after residential apartments on Connaught Mansions in Laura Place.

The crash reportedly happened around 1.30pm on Monday 19 April.

Porsche left suspended between railing and apartment building after crash Credit: BPM Media

Emergency services including several fire engines, ambulance, and police all attended the crash.

Members of the public gathered nearby to the vehicle and one onlooker was heard saying: "I thought this kind of thing only happened in movies."

Both Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.

Read more: