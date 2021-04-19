Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Bristol corner shop

A teenage boy remains in hospital after being serious assaulted in Bristol on Sunday (18 April).

The 16-year-old was attacked inside inside Patco Food and Wine on Wells Road at around 5.40pm.

His attackers have been described as two men wearing masks and hooded top, who made off in the direction of St John’s Lane. Police say they are still searching for them.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is still being treated for non life threatening injuries.

A cordon has been put up around the Wells Road shop and police are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

They are specifically appealing for anyone who was driving along Wells Road or St Johns Lane and has Dash Cam footage.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to log 856 on Sunday 18th April or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

