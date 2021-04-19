Two cars get stuck in sand at Somerset beach just hours apart

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch BARB Search and Rescue retrieve car stuck in sand

Rescue teams were called out twice in one day to a Somerset beach to dig out cars which had become stuck in the sand.

Crews from Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB) Search and Rescue were called out by wardens after reports of a Ford Fiesta stuck in soft sand on Brean beach.

Spades were used to dig the sand out from around the wheels on Sunday 18 April, but the teams were alerted to reports of another vehicle in stuck in soft sand a few hours later.

BARB Search and Rescue teams received reports of the second vehicle stuck oat the top of the beach and used spades and waffle boards to lift the BMW out of the sand.

Four members of BARB Search and Rescue trying to lift a car out of trapped sand Credit: BARB Search and Rescue

A spokesman for BARB Search and Rescue said: "After freeing the wheels with spades, the BARB crew used a winch on one of our tow trucks to successfully pull the vehicle up the path to a car park where it could be driven away.

"The grateful family thanked our volunteers and made a donation to BARB.

"We also kept the coastguard updated on the progress during the call-out in case further resources were needed."

The first driver, who was unfamiliar with the area, had become disorientated and found his wheels had sunk into the soft sand, leaving the vehicle stranded.

A Ford Fiesta being prepared to be towed away after becoming stuck in sand on Brean beach Credit: BARB Search and Rescue

A number of cars, often belonging to people from out of the area, are retrieved from the sands each year.

Some vehicles have also ended up submerged in water along the Somerset coast after parking up on the sands and being caught out by incoming tides.

Beaches along the Somerset coast have been busy this weekend due to the easing of restrictions and good weather.

Anyone who spots someone in trouble along the coast should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

