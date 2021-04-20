play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch helicopter and CCTV footage of Bristol violence

Police have released CCTV taken inside Bridewell Police Station as people smashed through its windows during a riot in Bristol.

Helicopter footage showing police vans being attacked as officers tried to drive away from the scene has also been released, alongside more images of people police want to speak to.

Avon and Somerset Police say 44 officers were assaulted during the violence with 39 of them sustaining injuries as a result. They say another officer was also injured, but not because of an assault.

Multiple police vehicles were also damaged during the riot, which saw fireworks thrown at police officers.

People police want to speak to

Left to right (top): Person A, Person BB, Person BP, Person CE. Left to right (bottom): Person CU, Person DF, Person DK, Person DN. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Left to right (top): Person DP, Person DQ, Person DS, Person ED. Middle: Person EM, Person EP, Person EQ, Person ES. Bottom Person P and Person U. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The force says a dedicated team of officers and staff continue to work on the investigation which has seen 42 people arrested. A 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview.

One man has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage. He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 3 March where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court next month.

Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte described the violence as "shameful" adding: “The images which dominated much of the news the following day shocked not just people of Bristol but much of the entire nation.

“I know all the officers and staff working on the inquiry remain totally committed to identifying and bringing to justice those who played a part in the disorder.

“Thousands of hours of digital media including CCTV and mobile phone footage have been viewed and significant progress has already been made.

“The public response to our appeals so far has been really positive with 653 calls made to our control room and 390 submissions made through our website.”

Det Ch Supt Belfonte added: “The financial costs of the disorder are substantial but ultimately it’s the communities of Bristol which pay the price – after all, it’s taxpayer’s money which could have been spent on safeguarding and protecting our communities.

“We can’t let the people responsible get away with what they did. They are a disgrace and need to face the consequence of their actions.

“We have 35 people on our online gallery who we want to identify and I urge anyone who recognises any of them to contact us.”

Anyone who has information about any of the people in the images is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.

People can also Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

Read more: