More than 200 jobs in Somerset are at risk with the announcement that Argos is to close its Bridgwater warehouse.

Argos owner Sainsbury's says the depot is affected by plans to consolidate storage for the two brands.

The supermarket group says it's hoping to offer jobs elsewhere to staff. No timescale has yet been given for the closure.

It comes a month after Sainsbury's said that around 1,150 jobs would be affected as part of a restructuring which included about 500 head-office roles being axed.

It said it will look to redeploy workers impacted by the announcement elsewhere in its operations.

Unite will be holding an urgent meeting with the company to better understand why this announcement has been made.

A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said: "Last year we shared plans to accelerate the integration of the Sainsbury's and Argos logistics networks and confirmed a number of our existing depots would close.

"Our Bridgwater depot is one of the sites affected and we are supporting the teams in any way we can.

"This includes exploring redeployment opportunities for our colleagues within Sainsbury's."

The union Unite has said it is "committed to fight to save as many jobs as possible" after the site was initially due to close next year.

Unite regional officer Tim Morris said: "Our members at the Argos Bridgwater distribution centre have continued to work throughout the pandemic and their reward for this dedication is to face losing their jobs.

