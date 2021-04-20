A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a driver was attacked near Cheltenham.

Officers received reports that a man got out of a car on Badgeworth Road and assaulted the driver of another car between 4.25pm and 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (19 April).

The victim sustained serious injuries and had to be taken to Southmead hospital where he is now in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The incident involved a 2011 black Ford Focus and a 2006 grey Vauxhall Astra.

Police are asking for any drivers who may have dashcam footage and were travelling in the areas of Bamfurlong Lane and Badgeworth Road between 4.25pm and 4.45pm to get in touch.

Anyone with information or footage can complete a crime report form on the force's website, referencing incident 338 of 19 April or can call police on 101.

Read more: