A woman has died after two vehicles collided on the A38 just outside of Landrake, Cornwall.

Two other women were airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with suspected life threatening injuries, while a third woman died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 3pm yesterday afternoon (19 April).

Devon and Cornwall Police closed a stretch of the road between the roundabouts for the A374 and A388, leading to hours of delays.

The A38 was reopened after midnight after investigation work was completed.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are asking witnesses to call 101 quoting Log 0536 of 19/04/21.

