More than £7,000 pounds has been raised for the family of a teenager who was murdered outside a sports centre near Dursley.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Joshua Hall with the costs of his funeral and memorial.

The 17-year-old boy was stabbed outside Cam Sports Club on Friday 16 April and died in Southmead Hospital.

In less than 24 hours, the online fundraiser has more than eight times its original target of £800.

Joshua Hall's parents say they want their son to be remembered for "the love he brought to life."

Flowers, pictures, candles and cards have been laid by family and friends at Cam Cricket Club where the incident took place. Credit: Family handout

A 29-year-old man from Dursley was arrested on suspicion of murder and the supply of class B drugs this morning (April 21) and remains in police custody.

Police say the arrest follows information that was developed about another individual who may have been involved in Friday’s fatal stabbing.

A teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court today (April 21) charged with the murder of the 17-year-old.

He has also been charged for carrying an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

A 20-year-old man and second 15-year-old boy, who were also arrested, have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

