Elderly woman left with broken legs after Brixham car crash

An elderly woman has been treated after breaking both of her legs in a car crash in Brixham.

The incident happened on Kings Drive, near Brixham Hospital, at around 11am on Monday 20 April.

The collision involved one vehicle, a black Toyota Auris.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle’s movements prior to the incident to get in touch by calling police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.poice.uk quoting log 275, 20/4/21.

