It's thought the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel is being filmed in Cornwall, after crews were spotted in different locations.

House of the Dragons is a prequel to the hit series which ended in 2019.

The new series will reportedly tell a story set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

People have spotted lorries bearing the Warner Bros logo at Penhale Camp, near Holywell, Newquay.

Crews have set up tents on St Michael's Mount. Credit: BPM Media

The new show will depict the war of succession between Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors Rhaenyra and Aegon II, two dragon-wielding heirs to the Iron Throne.

It was reported last October that House of the Dragons would be filmed at Leavesden Studios, which is owned by Warner Bros.

Lorries with “Warner Bros set lighting and rigging” were seen in Penhale along with lighting rigs.

Crews have also been building sets on St Michael’s Mount - including a stone archway.

Pictures have caused fans to speculate on what was being filmed.

Credit: BPM Media

A recent casting call asked for: “Men and women of all ethnicities, ages and looks to film Cornwall on a medieval drama.

"Ideally, we are looking for men with longer hair and beards and women with long natural hair, so no obvious dye or highlights."

The casting call was similar to one put out in 2011 for series two and the timing fits the currently-known production schedule for the Game of Thrones prequel.

The National Trust, which owns the land, was unable to confirm what was being filmed.

The series was previously filmed largely in Northern Ireland, but also included shoots in Croatia, Spain, Morocco, Malta and Iceland.

It is set to be released in spring 2022.

