Fifteen vehicles were seized and one arrest made in a 'day of action' by Wiltshire Police's roads team.

The force dealt with 38 drivers who were offending last Saturday (18 April) in a crackdown that focused on tackling the roads in and around Trowbridge.

One man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs when he was stopped in a silver BMW on Spa Road, Melksham. He was taken to Melksham Police Station, where he was released under investigation.

Others found breaking the law included drivers with no tax, no insurance or no MOTs.

Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Operation was joined by members of the Special Constabulary Road Safety Unit and ANPR technology to make the checks around Trowbridge. The force said they previously carried out a similar operation in Chippenham and the surrounding areas the weekend before.

Sgt Will Ayres from the Road Policing Unit said: “The community response we received following our day of action in Chippenham was really positive and we will continue to replicate this successful activity across the county.“This was another really positive day of disrupting those road users, who are a minority, intent on flouting the law.“We want to remind drivers that having their vehicle taxed, insured and with a valid MOT is essential to be out on the road and there is no excuse to not have these things and we will enforce if stopped and you can have your vehicle seized.“We will continue to ensure Wiltshire’s roads are safe and protect road users.”

The full list of offenders stopped last Saturday by Wiltshire Police around Trowbridge:

15 vehicles stopped with no tax, with eight seized

4 vehicles seized for having no insurance

3 vehicles seized for not driving in accordance with their license

3 seatbelt offences

1 traffic offence report for careless driving

10 fixed penalty notices for driving without valid MOT

1 for speeding

1 for being on their phone

1 traffic offence report for parking in a prohibited area

1 defective tyre

2 vehicle defect rectification schemes (VDRS) for lighting and exhaust offences, which give drivers 14 days to rectify minor offences

The police continue to urge members of the public to call 101 if they see something suspicious on Wiltshire's roads and to give as much information as possible, including the driver’s description and their car registration. If a crime is taking place, 999 should be called instead.

