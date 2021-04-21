A woman has admitted murder after remains were found hidden inside suitcases in the Forest of Dean.

The remains of 28-year-old Phoenix Netts were found hidden inside two suitcases in just outside Stowfield Quarry, between Coleford and Staunton, in May last year.

On Wednesday 21 April, Gareeca Conita Gordon, 28, from Birmingham, appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link and pleaded guilty to Phoenix's murder.

Judge Peter Blair QC told her: "Gareeca Gordon, you will be brought to court for the sentencing hearing on 4 May."

On 12 May last year, police offers pulled over a car in Coleford after it had been reported by a member of the public for its driving.

An extensive police search was carried out. Credit: ITV News

This led to the discovery of two suitcases containing female remains, close a quarry near Coleford.

Ms Netts' family released a statement shortly after saying: "As a family we are devastated with what has happened to Phoenix.

"We ask most humbly that our family’s privacy is respected whilst we grieve and come to terms with the loss of Phoenix in such tragic circumstances."

Read more: