Bristol Pride Festival is to return this year with a fortnight of events.

Last year's festival was hosted online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Pride Festival will span two weeks from Saturday 3 July to Friday 16 July.

Organisers say on the Pride 2021 website that events will take place in venues across the city, with Pride Day to take place on July 10 in Castle Park.

A spokesperson said it will be "a day that will focus on bringing people back together".

"The LGBT+ community and its allies have spent so much time apart over the past year, that we want to create an event that will help people get together to celebrate safely and be proud.

"For this year, the special event in Castle Park will have a food market, family and youth areas and roaming live performances, all delivered with some of our usual Bristol Pride flair."

Bristol Pride Parade Credit: ITV News

The Pride Parade March will also return this year.

Further details of the planned programme, including the parade will be announced over the coming weeks.

You can find more information on the Bristol Pride 2021 website.

Read more: