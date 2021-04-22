Bristol singing group 'Pitch Perfect' to win a cappella UK final

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A clip from the Bristol Suspensions' performance

A Bristol singing group has won the UK finals of one of the world's biggest a cappella competitions.

'The Bristol Suspensions' wowed judges with their own version of The Heartburn Song by American Group Lawrence.

The competition has been held over livestream because of the pandemic.

The group, based at the University of Bristol, will now take part in the international finals of the ICCA (International Competition of Collegiate A Capella) for the first time next month.

The competition was popularised by the Pitch Perfect films.

Marketing manager Alessia Doyle said: “We are thrilled to have done so well and we can’t wait to perform alongside some of the best a cappella groups in the world at the International Final.”

Musical director Robbie Armstrong said: “We’re really looking forward to recording our music this summer - it will serve as a time capsule of the amazing talent we have in the group this year, which will be especially nice to do in our most successful year to date.

